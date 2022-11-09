Contests
RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN KATY, TEXAS

Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago

At 6845 Peek Road, Suite 150

KATY, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Physiotherapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 6845 Peek Road, Suite 150.

Union Arrow (PRNewsfoto/Results Physiotherapy)
The clinic is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. To make an appointment, call 346-291-2799 or visit resultspt.com.

The clinic specializes in physical therapy, including manual therapy, hand therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, dry needling, concussion management, headaches, pelvic health and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Erin Bingham earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from New York Medical College. An orthopedic clinical specialist, Bingham is a certified and licensed athletic trainer and a certified orthopedic manual therapist.

She specializes in general orthopedic conditions, sports injuries, injured workers, vestibular rehabilitation and post-operative conditions.

Results is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

Results has more than 200 clinics in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/results-physiotherapy-opens-outpatient-clinic-in-katy-texas-301673471.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.