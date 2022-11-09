Ricoh Adds Two High-Performance PENTAX Eyepieces for Astronomical Telescopes

New smc PENTAX XW16.5 and smc PENTAX XW23 eyepieces deliver the widest field of view in XW series

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced two high-performance eyepieces for astronomical telescopes. The new smc PENTAX XW16.5 and smc PENTAX XW23 deliver an apparent field of view of 85° -- the widest viewing angle in the XW series, suitable for observing nebulae and star clusters.

The new eyepieces feature a new optical system with 7 elements in 5 groups that surpasses the performance of the conventional XW series to obtain sharp star images all the way to the edge of the field of view. Like all XW eyepieces, the new additions incorporate multi-layer coating for outstanding light transmission efficiency, advanced light-shielding technology for improved image contrast and weather-resistant construction. (Note: while the XW series features a weather-resistant structure of JIS class 4, they cannot be used underwater.)

| Pricing and Availability |

The smc PENTAX XW16.5 and smc PENTAX XW23 will be available in December 2022 at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com as well as at Ricoh Imaging-authorized retail outlets for a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $479.95 for the smc PENTAX XW16.5 and $499.95 for the smc PENTAX XW23.

| Specifications |



smc PENTAX XW16.5 smc PENTAX XW23

Focal Length 16.5mm 23.0mm

Lens construction

[Elements/Groups] 7/5 7/5

Eye Relief

Figures in parentheses are the

distance from the viewing rubber 20mm(12mm)

Apparent Angle of View 85° 85°

Coating* Multi coating

Weatherproof JIS class 4 equivalent (splash-proof)

Sleeve size 2.0" (50.8mm) 2.0" (50.8mm)

Diameter & Length

(minimum) 3.0in. x 5.6in. 76mm×142mm 3.0in. x 4.9in. 76mm×125mm

Weight (+/- 5%) 26.3 oz. 745g 27.2 oz. 770g

Accessories Eyepiece lens cap, Objective lens cap

*Partial coating applied to laminated optical element groups

| About Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation | Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company, Ltd. Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 85 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras and industrial systems. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh operates in approximately 200 countries and regions.



Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. was founded in 1919 and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Over 100 years later, now as part of the Ricoh Group, Ricoh Imaging continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning PENTAX line of DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment. Ricoh's offering of stylish and compact digital cameras are known for their wide-ranging, unique set of features.



For further information, please visit www.us.ricoh-imaging.com

© 2022 RICOH COMPANY, LTD. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

