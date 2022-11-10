"Global Innovation Challenge 2023" Inviting Participants in "Living Assistance Robot Contest" Designed to Help People with Disabilities "Walk Independently"

TOKYO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Innovation Challenge Executive Committee (hereinafter referred to as "GIC Executive Committee") based in Tokyo is pleased to announce the "Global Innovation Challenge 2023 Living Assistance Robot Contest" (hereinafter referred to as "GIC Contest") will be held next year at the "GIC Tsukuba Innovation Center" in Tsukuba City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, providing total prize money of USD1,000,000.

The contest will be held in May-June 2023 to support researchers and developers from all over the world with the aim of bringing innovative tools that enable people living in wheelchairs with disabilities such as paralysis to "walk independently" (*) without the assistance of a caregiver, and to make use of their residual functions.

(*) For the purpose of this contest, independent walking is defined as the ability of a person with a disability such as paralysis to walk without the assistance of others or without the use of a wheelchair.

Entries will be accepted until March 31, 2023, ahead of the contest. The organizer looks forward to receiving many applications from people concerned. For details, please see the application guidelines on the official website. https://global-innovation-challenge.com/en/event_and_project/2023/GIC2023.html

Contest background:

The number of people who need assistance in their daily lives due to aging, illness, or accidents is increasing worldwide. While both caregivers and recipients of assistance are subjected to a number of mental, physical, and financial burdens, the development of robots for the welfare sector is an area in which investment is difficult to come by because the market is not large enough.

The development of public infrastructure and the promotion of barrier-free accessibility have made it possible for people with limited mobility to live their daily lives alone if they have a wheelchair, but they still face limitations in their activities outside of a well-developed environment. The organizer believes that a walking support robot that can be used both indoors and outdoors without worrying about barrier-free accessibility would enable people with disabilities to enjoy their lives to a greater extent.

The GIC Contest is being held with the aim of enabling people living in wheelchairs with disabilities, such as paralysis of the lower limbs, to "walk independently" without human assistance, making use of their remaining functions, through the development of innovative tools.

Comment from Tatsufumi Kamimura, Chairman, GIC Executive Committee: "This will be the second time for the contest to be held. In 2021, the contest had to be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the next contest in spring 2023 will be held at the GIC Tsukuba Innovation Center, in a contest field that will resemble an ordinary house. The committee members are looking forward to seeing what new technologies will be created this time as well. We look forward to receiving many entries from many countries."

Outline of the Global Innovation Challenge 2023 Living Assistance Robot Contest

Contest venue: GIC Tsukuba Innovation Center (877 Naka-Sugama, Tsukuba City, Ibaraki Prefecture , 300-4242 Japan )

Organizer: Global Innovation Challenge Executive Committee

*It is managed with advice from experts in the fields of medical welfare, sports for the disabled, robotics, etc.

Special sponsor: TKF Inc.

Sponsor: JTB Corp.

Cooperator: Tsukuba City

Supporting company: Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Total prize money: USD1,000,000

Participation fee: Free of charge

For more details about the contest, please visit:

