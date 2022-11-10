KDP EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN BOB GAMGORT TO REASSUME CEO ROLE FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF OZAN DOKMECIOGLU

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced the resignation of Ozan Dokmecioglu as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the KDP Board of Directors. Bob Gamgort, the Company's current Executive Chairman and former CEO, was reappointed by the Board to the role of CEO, in addition to continuing as Chairman.

Dokmecioglu agreed to resign due to violations of the Company's Code of Conduct that were unrelated to strategy, operations or financial reporting.

"Keurig Dr Pepper's Code of Conduct is built on a foundation of ethics, integrity and personal responsibility. Every employee, without exception, is accountable for knowing and following the Code," said Paul S. Michaels, Lead Director of the KDP Board. "Bob's vision and leadership have driven KDP's success as a modern beverage company to date, and the Board is grateful for his willingness to return as CEO."

"KDP has a deep and talented executive team" said Gamgort. "I look forward to continuing to work with the leadership team and the Board in the role I held less than four months ago."

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue approaching $13 billion and approximately 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

