BDP Holdings Acquires the Sabre Headquarters Building in the Dallas/Fort Worth Area

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BDP Holdings, a New Jersey-based real estate investment company, announced today the acquisition of the Sabre Headquarters building, the Class A global headquarters facility of the Sabre Corporation ("Sabre"). The 265,942-square-foot, five-story facility is 100% leased to Sabre, a Fortune 1000 tenant, through 2032. The sale was brokered by JLL Capital Markets.

"The Sabre Headquarters acquisition is very exciting," said Dennis Lim, principal, BDP Holdings. "The building is 100% leased to the Sabre Corporation, a historic industry leader, whose revenue only continues to grow substantially. Additionally, the Dallas/Fort Worth area, with its leading pro-business environment, continues to thrive as the country's fastest growing metro. We are very happy to have reached an agreement that benefitted all involved."

Located at 3150 Sabre Drive in Southlake, Texas, and less than ten minutes from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, the Sabre Headquarters building totals approximately 265,942 square feet across 12.60 acres of land. The institutional-quality property includes five floors of office space and structured/surface parking with 1,119 spaces. Built in 2001 and fully renovated in 2021, the LEED®-certified building features a full-service cafeteria, outdoor courtyard and a fitness center with locker rooms and showers.

Founded in 1960, the Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry as the world's largest provider of airline and hotel technology. Today, Sabre employs 9,000 people globally, and its technology platform manages more than $260 billion of annual global travel spend. The property is Sabre's global headquarters and the company has invested heavily into the property, spending more than $9 million over the last five years.

Along with Sabre, the dynamic Southlake/Westlake location is home to four more Fortune 1000 companies, including Deloitte, Charles Schwab, Fidelity Investments and TD Ameritrade. Consistently rated as one of America's wealthiest cities and "super zips" by Forbes, the area boasts 3.1 million square feet of corporate headquarters and an average household income of $216,200 within a one-mile radius of the Sabre Headquarters building. The thriving Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex ranks as the fourth largest metro in the country and is a national leader in population and employment growth, due to its centralized location, growing job market, high quality of life and low cost of living.

This is BDP Holdings' first investment in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metropolitan Area. BDP's leadership has invested more than $6.5 billion in value-driven real estate across the U.S.

Led by a team with nearly 30 years of experience, BDP Holdings is a New Jersey-based real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition, development and repositioning of real estate in the New York Tri-State area and across the U.S. BDP focuses on properties in markets with high barriers to entry and then seeks to add value through the repositioning of current properties or the development of new properties and communities. BDP's executive team has invested in over $6.5 billion of value-driven real estate and acquired over five million commercial square feet in more than 30 states.

