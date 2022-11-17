Contests
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Motorcycle Transmission (DKC 267)

Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an advanced design for a motorcycle transmission," said an inventor, from Huntsburg, Ohio, "so I invented the MOTORCYCLE HYBRID C V T DRIVE W/ REVERSE. My design would provide a much smoother and more comfortable ride to enhance travel conditions."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The invention provides improved transmission performance for motorcyclists. In doing so, it helps to avoid gaps from clutch operation and gear-shifting for smoother acceleration. It also offers reversing capabilities and it could improve fuel economy. The invention features an innovative and reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for motorcyclists.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DKC-267, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.