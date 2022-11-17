Matt Franklin, MBA, appointed as Biofidelity Non-Executive Director

CAMBRIDGE, England and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofidelity, a revolutionary genomic technology company, has expanded its Board of Directors to include Matt Franklin, MBA, who will join as a Non-Executive Director effective immediately.

"We are pleased to welcome Matt to Biofidelity's Board of Directors. His impressive track record of driving strategic growth means that he is ideally suited to join us at this important time in our evolution," said Dr. Barnaby Balmforth, Biofidelity Co-founder and CEO. "His contributions will be invaluable in delivering Biofidelity's revolutionary technology to market and in enabling global healthcare systems and patients to benefit from genomics."

Matt brings extensive, relevant experience and a unique track record of driving revenue growth for genomics companies in both the specialty laboratory and distributed product manufacturing segments. His distinguished career spans a wide range of innovative companies. Matt has held senior leadership roles at Foundation Medicine, ArcherDX and Thrive Earlier Detection – companies that were acquired for a combined enterprise value of more than $8 billion – and also served as the General Manager of the Oncology business unit for Exact Sciences. Currently, Matt is the President and Chief Operating Officer of Akili, Inc.

Regarding his appointment, Matt commented, "I am delighted to join Biofidelity at this very exciting time in the Company's journey. Biofidelity's breakthrough technology platform removes the noise from genomics, making it simpler, more efficient and unlocking its potential to transform lives around the world. I find this incredibly exciting, and I am eager to play a role in the Company's growth."

Matt holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He is based in Boston, MA.

About Biofidelity

Biofidelity is a revolutionary genomic technology company dedicated to removing the noise from genomic analysis to unleash its potential to transform human health. The company's adaptive platform technology removes the noise from genomic data, providing only the information needed to make decision-making less complex, faster and more accurate.

Founded in 2019, Biofidelity is a rapidly growing private company of scientists, engineers, physicians and commercial experts dedicated to making genomics globally accessible.

For more information, please visit biofidelity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter. For media inquiries please reach out to media@biofidelity.com.

