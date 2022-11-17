WELLCARE OF NORTH CAROLINA RECOGNIZES NATIONAL RURAL HEALTH DAY

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- November 17 marks National Rural Health Day, an observance that highlights and raises awareness of the unique healthcare challenges facing those living in rural communities across the country. WellCare of North Carolina (WellCare) has long been committed to improving healthcare accessibility, and in honor of National Rural Health Day, is raising awareness to the systemic challenges of rural health and to the importance of making healthcare accessible to all.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 46 million U.S. residents – approximately 15% of the population – lived in rural areas in 2020. Rural Americans face numerous health disparities compared to those living in urban areas and are more likely to die from heart disease, cancer, unintentional injury, chronic lower respiratory disease, and stroke than their urban counterparts.

Some rural areas have characteristics that put residents at higher risk of death, such as long travel distances to specialty and emergency care or exposures to specific environmental hazards. They also have higher rates of poverty, less access to healthcare, and are less likely to have health insurance. All of these factors can lead to poor health outcomes.

WellCare recognizes that in order to ensure people in rural communities have access to high-quality care, it must support rural populations, providers and the broader communities they serve. To highlight and aid with the unique health challenges rural communities face, WellCare's Community Engagement team has worked with community partners to hold COVID-19 vaccination events, mammogram testing events, glucose and blood pressure screenings, baby showers, mentorship events, and more in rural communities across the state of North Carolina.

"Where a person lives shouldn't determine their health outcomes and livelihood," said Dr. Matthew Oettinger, WellCare of North Carolina's Vice President of Population Health. "At WellCare of North Carolina, we are proud to help bring a collective focus to issues facing rural communities, and we will continue to work with our members, providers, and state and local government partners to help improve rural health outcomes across North Carolina."

To learn more about WellCare's commitment to make healthcare accessible, visit www.WellCareNC.com.

About WellCare of North Carolina

Headquartered in Raleigh, WellCare of North Carolina provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid as one of the state's Medicaid Prepaid Health Plans (WellCare of North Carolina), Marketplace (WellCare of North Carolina by Celtic Insurance Company), Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). WellCare of North Carolina is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.wellcarenc.com.

Any reference in this press release to any person, organization, activity, or services related to North Carolina Medicaid does not constitute or imply the endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

