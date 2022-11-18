BLACK ENTERPRISE Celebrated List of 40 Under 40 Honorees with Private Dinner Featuring Terrence J, David Tyree & More

The star-studded evening put a spotlight on Black excellence and dedicated programming to uplift young Black leaders

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, BLACK ENTERPRISE , the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, hosted the 40 Under 40 Honoree Dinner sponsored by Now and Later, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Walmart, and Lobos 1707. The event brought together Black leaders, changemakers, and cultural influencers for an inspirational evening and celebration of its 2022 40 Under 40 Honorees.

Honorees and cultural leaders attended the invite-only celebration at City Winery New York. Hosted by actor Terrence J and Black Enterprise Digital Editor Selena Hill, the dinner included an energetic and inspirational program that kept attendees engaged the entire evening. Terrence J and former NFL player David Tyree sat down for a fireside chat to discuss creating your own path to success, the importance of community, and networking amongst your peers. There was also a DJ set by Power 105.1 DJ and Love and Hip Hop star, DJ Self.

"At BLACK ENTERPRISE, we strive to inspire the next generation of Black innovators and trailblazers by amplifying their journey to success as they make a difference in their community," said BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl Butch Graves Jr. "Each 40 Under 40 List shows that we recognize the accomplishments of these individuals, and the 40 Under 40 Honoree dinner offers the perfect opportunity to give them their well-deserved flowers while empowering others to make their own impactful change."

Earlier this year, the 40 Under 40 Honorees were selected through an internal editorial process based on merit, demonstrated leadership, and notable achievements in their fields, such as tech, business, arts and entertainment, finance, media, fashion and beauty, social impact, and sports. The 2022 list features visionaries and culture-shapers who have demonstrated extraordinary creative talent and business prowess, used their voice to amplify Black stories, or are dedicated to creating social change.

BLACK ENTERPRISE will extend the celebration with the 40 Under 40 Summit, taking place virtually on Thursday, Dec. 8. Attendees can learn more about speaker announcements and register for the virtual event at https://40under40.blackenterprise.com/

