Anti-fluoride groups cite an outdated report in federal court

American Fluoridation Society comments on this draft report

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Groups opposed to water fluoridation are in federal court, citing an outdated draft report about children's intelligence (IQ) by the U.S. National Toxicology Program (NTP) to attack the public health practice of fluoridation. These groups ignore or downplay crucial facts about this outdated draft report. The American Fluoridation Society is sharing six facts to inform the public, researchers and health professionals:

The National Toxicology Program report is one of two draft reports that failed to pass the peer review process.

Policy-makers should be aware of these facts about the NTP draft report because critics of fluoridation have frequently cited this draft report to raise unfounded concerns about fluoride, encouraging communities to cease water fluoridation. Multiple studies reveal increases in tooth decay and higher treatment costs after cities ceased fluoridation. An Alaska study found that after a city stopped fluoridation, the average preschool-age child from low income families needed one additional decay-related treatment each year at a cost of about $300.

Like the issue of vaccinations, fluoride is the target of a variety of myths and conspiracy theories. The American Fluoridation Society offers fact sheets and other materials that distinguish the myths from the facts.

The American Fluoridation Society and the British Fluoridation Society have produced a guide to help health and science professionals better understand the issues that can arise from studies about fluoride. This guide can be downloaded at https://www.porh.psu.edu/how-to-read-a-study-about-fluoride-or-fluoridation/. For more information about the American Fluoridation Society, visit https://americanfluoridationsociety.org/.

Contact: Dr. Johnny Johnson at 727-409-1770

or DrJohnny@americanfluoridationsociety.org

View original content:

SOURCE American Fluoridation Society