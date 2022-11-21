Cansortium Announces Change in Chief Financial Officer

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, announces that further to its press release dated October 11, 2022, Patricia Fonseca has resigned effective today as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company.

The Company has engaged an executive search firm and has narrowed the field for a permanent CFO replacement. Until the position is finalized, Liora Boudin, Corporate Controller of the Company since 2020, has been appointed as interim CFO. Ms. Boudin has over 20 years' experience as a controller for private and public companies.

The Company and its board of directors would like to thank Ms. Fonseca for her contributions and wishes her every success in her future endeavours.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

