Realto Provides a True Path to Liquidity, Even in a Recession

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflation is surging, the supply chain is lagging, the stock market is fluctuating, and many leading economists believe 2023 will bring a recession to the U.S.

Realto's SEC-regulated platform enables investors to trade real estate and alternative investments, even in a recession.

Despite all this unwelcome economic news, there is a bright spot for investors. If there is a recession next year, market participants will have access to liquidity that was not available during the last U.S. economic recession.

"Many investors couldn't make moves in 2007 because they didn't have the liquidity to act," said Brian King, Realto co-founder and CEO. "Fortunately, the private markets have evolved in the last 15 years and today there are liquidity options available through alternative investments, such as private real estate, which weren't available in the past. It's a classic 'now vs. then' scenario."

Realto is the first SEC-regulated platform for buyers and sellers to trade alternative and real estate investments. Running on Realto's proprietary technology, the marketplace operates like an exchange where unlisted real estate securities can be bought and sold similar to how shares of a public company trade.

Investor appetite continues to grow for alternative sources of liquidity as fundraising for unlisted real estate investments reached $36.5 billion in 2021, more than triple the 2020 amount. In the last 12 months, Realto has added more than 40 tradeable products to its platform and received hundreds of millions in related buy-side interest.

"Whether the economy is in an upturn or downturn, investors no longer have to wait it out or struggle to find liquidity," said King. "We are actively matching buyers and sellers of alternative and private real estate investments, unlocking capital and opportunity for market participants."

