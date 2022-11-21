Steel Sports 7th Grader Honored at Bob Feller Act of Valor Award Ceremony

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Steel Sports athlete Cole Ingram, a 7th grader from Estes Park, Colorado, was honored at the annual Bob Feller Act of Valor Award Ceremony in Washington, DC as a representative of the 2022 Lasorda Legacy Team. Steel Sports, a company of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), partners with Act of Valor to teach young athletes about the importance of honoring our service members and to encourage athletes' service in their communities.

Cole Ingram was honored at the 2022 Bob Feller Act of Valor Award Ceremony (PRNewswire)

"This new partnership with Act of Valor stems from our shared core values," said Warren Lichtenstein .

Cole was named to the first-annual Lasorda Legacy Team and awarded Act of Valor's challenge coin to commemorate his commitment to the Steel Sports core values. He was honored onstage at the US Navy Memorial and was joined by his parents, Allison and Jonathan Ingram. He was also awarded a $500 scholarship and a challenge coin from Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Together with the other award recipients including MLB standouts Trevor Hoffman (National Baseball Hall of Fame Award winner) and Byron Buxton (Major League Baseball Award), Cole enjoyed a tour of the Pentagon and the U.S. Capitol Building. Cole was chosen to represent the Lasorda Legacy team based on an essay he wrote about Hoyt Wilhelm, a Major League Baseball player who served in WWII. Wilhelm received a Purple Heart for his service, and would go on to pitch his entire career with shrapnel in his throwing hand, demonstrating his commitment to country and baseball.

"We're so proud to have Cole representing Steel Sports in Washington, D.C.," said Alison Haehnel, SVP of Social Impact at Steel Sports. "Steel Sports' mission as an organization is to inspire youth to reach their potential both on and off the field while Act of Valor aims to inspire the youth of today by teaching them about citizenship, service to one's country, and sacrifice in times of great national need. Cole is a shining example of the intersection between sports, leadership, and service. Cole's essay showed his understanding of both service and leadership–including how sports can be about building character as much as having a great time–and we're eager for him to take what he learns here in D.C. back to Team Steel Colorado."

Haehnel and Steve Jones, the Senior VP of the Coaching System - The Lasorda Way at Steel Sports, recently appeared on the American Valor podcast to talk about the partnership between the two organizations. Steel Sports will expand the annual Lasorda Legacy Series Championship to a 4-month series beginning in April at Lasorda Legacy Park in Yaphank, New York, with dozens of teams from across the country participating. Act of Valor will run free civics courses, including how to handle the American flag, and honor veterans at each of the four monthly events. At the conclusion of the series championship in July, they will announce their selection for the next year's Lasorda Legacy Team which will surely include exemplary athletes who demonstrated their Core Values on and off the field.

In 2014, legendary baseball Hall of Famer and Steel Sports co-founder Tommy Lasorda was inducted into the Act of Valor Hall of Fame. Steel Sports Foundation Board Member and former Advisory Board member, famed MLB Manager Bobby Valentine, has carried on his legacy by spearheading this partnership.

"This new partnership with Act of Valor stems from our shared core values," said Warren Lichtenstein, Steel Partners Executive Chairman. "At Steel Sports, we're forging the next generation of leaders by instilling Steel Sports' core values–Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment. Our work with Act of Valor helps us to inspire them with the legacy of the greatest generation."

About Steel Sports

Headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, Steel Sports is a social impact business with the mission of inspiring youth to reach their potential, on and off the field, by developing them as athletes and people through the Steel Sports Coaching System - The Lasorda Way. Through its "kids first" approach, Steel Sports is establishing a new standard in youth sports and coaching, forging the next generation of leaders by instilling Steel Sports' core values: Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment. Steel Sports creates a positive youth sports experience for over 100,000 athletes each year. For more information, visit www.steelsports.com .

About Steel Partners Holdings, LLP

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( www.steelpartners.com ) (NYSE: SPLP) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Golembeske

Vice President

(212) 520-2290

jgolembeske@steelpartners.com

Cole Ingram was honored at the 2022 Bob Feller Act of Valor Award Ceremony. (PRNewswire)

Steel Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Steel Partners) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Steel Partners