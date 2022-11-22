Caldera Releases New RIP Software Version 16

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of Version 16 of its award-winning raster image processor ("RIP") software for large-format digital printing and cutting. Caldera users will be able to upgrade their software for a new licensing experience, more than 50 new Print & Cut drivers and several other new features and improvements. Version 16 is compatible with the newly released macOS® Ventura.

"CalderaRIP keeps improving with state-of-the-art technologies ensuring reliability and top performance for all our users. We are also proud to continue having Pantone® Libraries in our solutions to help our customers deliver outstanding results. Caldera users can trust our solutions to deliver what's best for them— and to address the new challenges of our industry," said Arnaud Fabre, Product Manager at Caldera.

"With this new version, we've shown our commitment to delivering smarter tools to support our customers' activities. Whether they operate in a small, medium or industrial print shop, operators can automate their processes with Caldera solutions to focus on added-value tasks. Printing and cutting with CalderaRIP Version 16 is more efficient than ever before, helping to deliver excellent results no matter the application," said Sebastien Hanssens, VP of Marketing & Operations at Caldera.

The first major software improvement involves the licensing experience of all Caldera users. CalderaDock has been updated to version 2.0 and becomes the central application to register and manage the licenses of all Caldera solutions. When registering a new license, the validation process is now fully automated to save time and simplify the installation experience.

Powered by the latest version of Adobe® PDF Print Engine (version 6), CalderaRIP helps users render high-quality prints. Adobe's state-of-the-art PDF engine makes it easier to manage extended color ranges, brand colors, varnish and foils with increased performance, predictability and consistency.

About Caldera:

Headquartered outside Strasbourg in Eckbolsheim, France, Caldera is a leading developer and distributor of innovative software solutions serving the graphics and textile markets. Over the past 25 years, Caldera has developed recognition as the leading developer of raster image processing software, color management and workflow solutions for the graphics and textile space. Additional information is available on the company's website at www.caldera.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Caldera Contact:

Sébastien Hanssens

+33 3 88210000

sebastien.hanssens@caldera.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

jdickens@dovercorp.com

MACOS is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. PANTONE is a registered trademark of Pantone LLC. ADOBE is a registered trademark of Adobe Systems Inc.

