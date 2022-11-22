New Bike Shop Near San Clemente's Most Popular Mountain Biking Trails Partners with Legendary Brand Norco Bicycles

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bike Works, a full service, retail bike shop located in Orange County next to San Clemente's most popular biking, trails (the San Clemente Singletracks aka "Dog Park") opened to the public in June, 2022. Bike Works now carries full-suspension mountain bikes by iconic, Canadian brand, Norco Bicycles. The models at the store include entry level Fluids to high end Ranges (2021's Mountain Bike of the Year according to Pinkbike). The shop will also have a number of demo models to test out. Norco bikes come in both aluminum and carbon frames.

"We are excited and proud to team up with Norco. It's an industry leader that has made high quality and innovative bikes since the 1960's when the sport began. Norco's models are perfectly suited for all the trails near our shop, including short travel, cross/down country bikes to trail/enduro bikes like the Range with more suspension to absorb big jumps and tackle the steep stuff," said shop co-founder Erik Levandofsky.

"We are excited to have Bike Works as one of our dealers, especially in light of their location near prime biking trails in a city becoming renowned for the riding it offers," said Chris Nelson, Norco representative.

A grand opening for Bike Works to showcase the new bikes and celebrate becoming a part of the local community will be held on December 10, 2022. Bike Works' retail includes equipment, components, fuel station and gear such as helmets, shoes, and gloves. Other brands carried in the store are Troy Lee Designs, Pellicare Bike Products, Fox Racing, MAXXIS and Hammer Nutrition.

About Norco

Founded in 1964, Norco Bicycles' Dirt First philosophy ensures that every Norco bike is inspired by British Columbia's supernatural landscape and is created by putting everything they have into building the best bikes for the riding they love.

There's No Other Way.

About Bike Works of San Clemente

Bike Works is a one-stop, shop for riders. It is located at 1051 Avenida Pico, Suite V, at the foot of the San Clemente Singletrack Trails. The shop offers retail, maintenance, repairs, suspension service, as well as full, bespoke builds for clients.

View original content:

SOURCE Bike Works of San Clemente