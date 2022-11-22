NIMBUS, Inc. Shares Its Next Iteration of the KFC x Jack Harlow Partnership, Adding Druski and Nostalgia To The Mix

NIMBUS, Inc. Shares Its Next Iteration of the KFC x Jack Harlow Partnership, Adding Druski and Nostalgia To The Mix

KFC and the Grammy-Nominated rapper collaborated with acclaimed comedian & entrepreneur, Druski, to promote the beloved $5 Famous Bowl* ahead of the holiday season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NIMBUS, a nationally recognized, strategic multicultural marketing agency headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky today shares its latest creative for KFC, unveiling the beloved $5 Famous Bowl.

NIMBUS Logo | HelloNimbus.com (PRNewsfoto/NIMBUS, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Jack Harlow and Druski both star in the commercial highlighting KFC's $5 Famous Bowl, and after just one bite, the pair are transported to a much simpler time, triggered by the warmth and smell of the ingredients, as well as the ultra-cozy setting. The vision of the creative framework was brought to life by the NIMBUS team in conjunction with Jack Harlow, who leaned into nostalgia for the flashback series citing some of his childhood experiences indulging in KFC.

"Through our partnership with KFC, we are continuing to bring work to the table that connects with a younger, more diverse audience –- this is the kind of creative that further pulls KFC closer to people, spaces, and places within culture," said Stacey Wade, CEO/ECD, NIMBUS, Inc. "The creative explores the nostalgia of eating KFC for the first time, reminding us of those moments and flavors that are Finger-Lickin' Good."

The success of the Jack Harlow Meal and KFC's new Buffalo Ranch campaigns is a testament to the strategic layer of the partnership with Jack, which has paved the way for the brand to branch out in order to capture the attention of untapped consumers who will become key customers in years to come.

About NIMBUS, INC

NIMBUS is an independent strategic marketing and communications agency with a focus on identifying cultural relevance and developing inclusive marketing engagement. By integrating data intelligence with innovation, the NIMBUS team crafts strategies which generate and nurture authentic connections between their client's brands and targeted audiences in today's complex and multicultural marketplace. Clients benefitting from NIMBUS' expertise include Brown-Forman, Humana, KFC, Louisville Metro United Way, Papa John's International, Swisher International, U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), and Toyota North America among others. For more information on NIMBUS, please visit www.hellonimbus.com.

About Jack Harlow

Hailed by The FADER as a "maverick rapper destined for legendary status," 24-year-old, Louisville, KY native Jack Harlow has quickly become one of music's biggest stars with nearly 4 billion career streams to date. The Generation Now/Atlantic Records rapper has released a project a year, for the last 5 years – the most recent being his RIAA Platinum-Certified, critically acclaimed debut album THAT'S WHAT THEY ALL SAY. The album features the 6x-Platinum single "WHATS POPPIN," which earned Harlow his first Grammy nomination, among countless other accolades including nominations at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, 2021 BET Awards, 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, 2020 E! People's Choice Awards & 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Harlow has been widely featured in high-profile publications ranging from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Complex to GQ, TIME, Interview, and Forbes, graced the covers of XXL's coveted Freshman Class issue, Variety, Forbes, Complex, SPIN, and Footwear News and brought his captivating live show to the masses with national television performances on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and more. For more information on Jack Harlow, please visit www.jackharlow.us .

About Druski

Known to the world as "Druski," Drew Desbordes has carved a niche for himself crystallized by his authenticity and innovative approach to making people laugh. The comedian/entrepreneur has become the go-to guy for viral laughs—from music videos, such as his memorable appearances in Drake & Lil Durk's "Laugh Now, Cry Later," or Lil Yachty's Oprah Bank Account" and beyond. To date, he's toured with J. Cole, as well as Chris Brown and Lil Baby, bringing his comedy to the live stage. He's set to embark on his first headline comedy tour in March 2023. Druski has appeared in commercials from Bud Light Seltzer to Beats By Dre, AT&T, Call of Duty, Mountain Dew, KFC, and most recently Google Pixel & Happy Dad Hard Seltzer.

Druski also formed his own record label, Coulda Been Records, whose Instagram Lives are must-watch content that draws hundreds of thousands of live viewers on a regular basis. For more information, follow @Druski across social.

*Prices and participation may vary. For a limited time only. Tax extra. Offer not available on third party ordering websites/apps.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NIMBUS, Inc.