Subtle Medical to Showcase Leading AI-powered Imaging Workflow Solutions at RSNA 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a leading healthcare technology provider, announced it will be showcasing its award winning AI-powered software solutions, SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™, along with a robust pipeline of new products in research and development, at the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Subtle Medical's solutions provide hospitals and imaging centers the flexibility to deliver faster, higher quality PET and MRI exams.

Subtle's software solutions are trusted in over 400 sites worldwide.

SubtleMR uses denoising and resolution enhancement to improve MRI image quality on original and accelerated protocols, while SubtlePET denoises low count PET images acquired in up to 25% of the original scan time. With faster scan times, centers can dramatically increase profitability, workflow efficiency, and patient comfort. SubtleSYNTH™ , currently FDA pending, uses deep learning to synthesize STIR like contrast from already acquired T1 and T2 contrasts. The first commercial release will support spine imaging with other anatomies to follow.

Subtle's (AI) products (both FDA cleared and CE marked) have been commercially deployed in over 400 sites worldwide. Subtle has developed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, imaging equipment manufacturers, and pharmaceutical clinical trial business companies, many of which will be demoing Subtle's solutions at RSNA.

The company continues to expand globally with the support of recent Series B funding, leading total funding to over $45 million. Subtle also continues to expand their product portfolio, which includes several works in progress: SubtleQC™, SubtleIR™, SubtleGAD™ , and more.

About Subtle Medical, Inc.

Subtle Medical, Inc. is an innovative healthcare technology company with a suite of software solutions that use deep learning to increase the quality and efficiency of medical imaging. Subtle's software solutions are integrated at hospitals and imaging institutions worldwide. It is a CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com.

