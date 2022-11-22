TWFG Insurance Crosses The Billion-Dollar Mark In Written Premium--And Growing

With 22 years of organic double-digit growth and strategic acquisitions in 2022, TWFG is setting the foundation for a profitable future of sustained growth.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TWFG Insurance recently announced reaching its key financial milestone of a billion dollars in written premium this fall, and that it's on track to follow an unprecedented 22 years of double-digit growth going into 2023.

Gordy Bunch, President and CEO of The Woodlands Financial Group, TWFG Insurance (PRNewswire)

TWFG Insurance Crosses One Billion Dollar Written Premium Threshold With Organic Growth And Growing.

"Our Policy is Caring," states Chief Marketing Officer Alex Bunch, "which fosters a culture of treating our customers like people, not policies. When you truly serve your communities, and have their best interests at heart, referral business comes easy, and it has been fueling organic growth for TWFG Insurance for over two decades.

Key acquisition efforts have also come to fruition in 2022, expanding TWFG's geographic footprint, while ushering in new leaders who are committed to building the next chapter of growth. Gordy Bunch, Founder and CEO of TWFG Insurance, stated: "The insurance industry has changed in many ways since I founded this company, but one thing never changes—the need to continually evolve and grow to remain relevant, and finding passionate insurance professionals who want to make a difference and be part of building a great company."

Mockingbird Insurance Group, out of Dallas, Texas, with $3.5M in written premium, and American Insurance Strategies in Dayton, Ohio, with $18M in written premium, are the two latest agencies to join TWFG, bringing their national agency count to 481.

The Woodlands Financial Group, or TWFG Insurance, is a nationally recognized insurance company based in The Woodlands, TX. Since its founding in 2001, TWFG has rapidly grown into the number one privately owned insurance agency in Texas and Louisiana, and number eight in the nation for personal lines, operating storefronts in 28 states. With 481 TWFG branches and over 3,000 independent agents, TWFG Insurance continues to provide its clients across the country with trusted access to insurance with a high standard of customer care. Rankings provided by Insurance Journal.

To learn more about TWFG Insurance, visit www.twfg.com.

Contact: Alex Bunch

alex@twfg.com

New TWFG Insurance Slogan. (PRNewsFoto/The Woodlands Financial Group) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Woodlands Financial Group