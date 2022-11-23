Contests
Leju to Report First Half 2022 Financial Results on November 30, 2022

Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju" or the "Company") (NYSE: LEJU), a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first half 2022 ended June 30, 2022 before the U.S. markets open on November 30, 2022.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju") (NYSE: LEJU) is a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, offering real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services. Leju's integrated online platform comprises various mobile applications along with local websites covering more than 380 cities, enhanced by complementary offline services to facilitate residential property transactions. In addition to the Company's own websites, Leju operates the real estate and home furnishing websites of SINA Corporation, and maintains a strategic partnership with Tencent Holdings Limited. For more information about Leju, please visit http://ir.leju.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Christina Wu
Leju Holdings Limited
Phone: +86 (10) 5895-1062
E-mail: ir@leju.com

Philip Lisio
The Foote Group
Phone: +86 135-0116-6560
E-mail: phil@thefootegroup.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leju-to-report-first-half-2022-financial-results-on-november-30-2022-301685928.html

SOURCE Leju Holdings Limited

