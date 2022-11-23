A New Departure for an Intelligent Future: China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2022 Held in Wuxi

WUXI, China, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, the China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2022, co-sponsored by China Media Group (CMG) and Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, was held in Wuxi, Jiangsu province. Shen Haixiong, Vice Minister of Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Media Group (CMG), and Xu Kunlin, Vice Secretary-General of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee, Governor of the Province of Jiangsu, delivered pre-recorded speeches. Zhang Aijun, Member of the Standing Committee and Director of Publicity Department of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee, and Xing Bo, Member of the Editorial Board of CMG, attended the event.

Du Xiaogang, Secretary of CPC Wuxi Municipal Committee, Bertie Ahern, Former Prime Minister of Ireland and Co-Chair of the Inter Action Council of Former Heads of Government, and Yukio Hatoyama, Former Prime Minister of Japan, delivered speeches at the forum.

Shen Haixiong pointed out that with the theme of "A New Departure for an Intelligent Future", the forum is dedicated to build a platform for international exchanges and cooperation, promoting the innovative development of global media industry, deepening the exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese civilization and other civilizations, and contributing to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Shen Haixiong said that intelligent communication has injected new impetus into technological innovations and the innovative development of global media industry, as well as opened up new dimensions for telling China's story properly and deepening the exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese civilization and other civilizations, creating new opportunities for improving communication effectiveness and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. As a witness, player and promoter of intelligent communication, the CMG is dedicated to deepen cooperation with all sectors to enjoy technology achievements and boost the high-quality development of intelligent communication, deepening the ideas-art-technology integration, promoting strategic plan featuring "5G+4K/ 8K+AI". Carrying its mission, the CMG is ready to work with all responsible media outlets in the world and friends from all walks of life to uphold truth, convey the voice of justice and celebrate the beauty of all civilizations so as to create a bright future for intelligent communication.

Xu Kunlin said in his speech that in recent years, empowered by digital intelligence, Jiangsu, as a shining pearl rich in resources, has become an important window to present a reliable, admirable and respectable image of China with its growing appeal.

Xu Kunlin added that Jiangsu will take the forum as an opportunity to further strengthen technology empowerment, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and boost development of AI, big data, cloud computing, VR, AR and HD video. In addition, Jiangsu will reinforce industrial support, cultivate key enterprises with distinctive characteristics, strong strength and influence, build industrial bases and parks with reasonable layout and clustering effect, facilitate integration of intelligent communication and real economy, and support the healthy development of intelligent communication industry. Meanwhile, Jiangsu will further strengthen cultural exchanges, coordinate traditional media and new media outlets, and establish multi-dimensional communication channels and platforms to present the long history, splendid culture and beautiful scenery of Jiangsu, better promote Chinese culture to the world.

Du Xiaogang said that this forum sparks ideas and generates cooperative results, which plays an important role in promoting intelligent communication to better improve and benefit people's livelihood. Wuxi will take this chance as an opportunity to fully implement the central and provincial decisions and requirements, strengthen intelligent communication support, build a strong intelligent communication platform, enhance intelligent communication functions, and work with all parties to share development opportunities, promote mutual benefit and cooperation, and jointly create a bright future for international intelligent communication.

Bertie Ahern delivered pre-recorded speeches, hoping that a new platform for international exchanges and mutual understanding would be built via this forum, and the platform model would be extended to Europe and the rest of the world to contribute to the human society, employment and economic development.

Yukio Hatoyama delivered a video speech, saying that mankind was facing the great challenge of successfully integrating sci-tech development with future intelligence. This year's forum is in line with the theme of the times. He sincerely hoped that the forum would come up with solutions to the challenge.

At the opening ceremony, the Technology Bureau of the CMG and Wuxi Municipal People's Government signed a strategic cooperation agreement. The latter also signed project agreements and collaboration agreements on AI with relevant enterprises.

Tan Jianrong, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) and Distinguished Professor of Qiushi College of Zhejiang University, Zhang Shuting, President of Communication University of China, Steve Furber FRS FREng, Fellow of European Academy of Sciences and Professor at the University of Manchester, Guo Tong, Chairman of CCTV.com and General Manager of China Media Group Mobile, He Cong, President of Jiangsu Bureau of People's Daily, Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of Rossiya Segodnya, and Xu Yulin, Co-founder and Senior Vice President of iFlytek, delivered keynote speeches online or in-person, sharing their insights and latest innovations on the metaverse, key technologies and their application prospects, innovation-driven transformation of intelligent media, and neuromorphic chips.

The forum launched the first "Global Youth Roundtable Dialogue", where five young representatives from at home and abroad, including Xu Mengtao, Member of China's Freestyle Skiing Aerials Woman's Team and Gold Medalist in Freestyle Skiing Women's Aerials at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, shared the new opportunities and challenges for young people in the era of intelligent communication.

Representatives from the CMG, Wuxi Municipal Government and Jiangsu Provincial Government, IT experts and scholars, leading media professionals and entrepreneurs attended the event.

The forum also features thematic activities including sub-forums on intelligent communication for Industries and Cultures, the Intelligent Communication Achievements Exhibition, the "Wuxi onto the World Stage" global livestream, the Internet celebrities' Wuxi tour for city promotion, etc.

