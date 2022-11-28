Digital investment drives growth as treasury solutions expert Superior Press rebrands to Superior to reflect broadening expertise

Treasury and cash management solutions expert Superior Press rebrands to Superior to reflect the company's evolution from check printing experts to technology-enabled customer experience specialists and platform conversion experts.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, California, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With almost 100 years experience in check printing and providing treasury supplies for banks, the recent rebranding of Superior Press to Superior signifies a turning point in the company's continued commitment to listening to its bank clients and evolving business model.

Superior Owners from Traut Family (PRNewswire)

'It's simple, we are here to make the bank's life easier,' comments Steve Traut, SVP Sales at Superior. 'Customer experience has always been at the heart of our business and with our full suite of conversion support tools and technology partnered with the best client delivery team in the banking industry, it was time to drop the "press" from our name."

This has in turn transformed the customer service model and Superior has kept pace with the changing needs of its banking clients.

'Check printing and hardware distribution for banks and businesses will continue to remain a core competency as banks will always need quality, secure, trustworthy partners' comments Kevin Traut, Superior's President. 'Our commercial bank partners look to us for more solutions, more flexibility and automation in this digital world. Our rebrand marks Superior's focus on delivering first class customer experience to our banking clients as solution experts. Helping make the best…. Superior.'

For more information, visit www.superiorpress.com

About Superior: Founded in 1931, www.superiorpress.com rapidly developed a strong reputation for excellent client service. Trusted by bank and business clients and with a century of innovative solutions and dedicated service, the company has evolved from check printing specialists to client experience experts. www.superiorpress.com continues to hold a strong reputation in the banking industry for excellence in customer experience, efficient product delivery and a team who listens to its clients to help solve banks' most pressing commercial product challenges.

