Integreon Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Global Technology Services Leader Subroto Mukerji to fuel Integreon's growth leveraging technology and innovation

FARGO, N.D. and LONDON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integreon, a trusted worldwide provider of legal and business outsourced services, announced today that global technology services leader Subroto Mukerji has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Integreon is majority owned by investment funds managed EagleTree Capital.

As a veteran of the technology services industry, Subroto joins Integreon from Rackspace Technology, where he was most recently President of the Americas region, after previously serving as its Chief Operating Officer. Under Subroto's leadership, Rackspace Technology emerged as one of the world's leading managed cloud computing providers, having significantly expanded its global delivery footprint and having reported successive years of double-digit revenue growth. Prior to that, he spent 20 years in HPE Enterprise Services and its predecessor companies in a variety of client facing and delivery leadership roles. This culminated in being a part of the leadership team that integrated HPE Enterprise Services and CSC to form DXC Technology, thus creating a platform to help companies around the world run their mission-critical systems across public, private and hybrid clouds.

"We are pleased to welcome Subroto, a seasoned senior executive with an excellent track record in growing technology enabled outsourced services businesses, to Integreon," said Anup Bagaria, Co-Managing Partner at EagleTree Capital.

"Subroto's people-first leadership style combined with his passion for leveraging technology to improve client outcomes make him the ideal person to lead Integreon into its next phase of innovation and growth", said Rohan Rai, Partner at EagleTree Capital, who served as Integreon's Interim CEO.

"As a result of its commitment to customer centricity and operational excellence, Integreon has become a trusted partner to several of the world's largest corporations and most respected law firms, many of whom have been clients for well over a decade," said Subroto. "I am excited to have the opportunity to partner with Integreon's talented employees to build on such a solid foundation."

Subroto plans to further combine the expertise of Integreon's 3,500+ people, working across a global network of delivery centers, with the company's ongoing commitment to developing innovative technology-driven solutions to help anticipate and solve future client challenges. Integreon's BEST team, which is Integreon's center of excellence for innovation and automation, complements the company's deep bench of subject matter experts, and often develops bespoke technology solutions to drive operational efficiencies for clients.

Prior to his tenure at Rackspace Technology, Subroto was Vice President and General Manager at DXC Technology, a $25 billion publicly traded IT services company. Previously he held leadership positions at Hewlett-Packard, Digital GlobalSoft and Wipro. He holds a master's degree in Management Studies from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science.

About Integreon

Integreon is the trusted, global provider of legal and business outsourced services to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. Integreon's 3,500+ professionals provide expert support across a range of managed services—from legal and compliance to creative design, content delivery and administrative support. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 50+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance. For more information about Integreon's range of services, visit www.integreon.com and follow Integreon at LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm that has completed over 40 private equity investments and over 80 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

