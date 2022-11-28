New Horizons Wins Prestigious Training Award

For the 15th year in a row, the company makes this top training list.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons IT and Business Training Solutions, a leading global provider of cutting edge IT training to corporate learners and administrators, announced today that the company has again made the list of the Top 20 IT & Technical Training Companies in the world by Training Industry . With its 2022 listing, New Horizons has now made the list fifteen consecutive years.

"Our Top IT Training List is based on thorough analysis of the capabilities, experience and expertise of IT training providers," wrote the publication's editors when the 2022 awards were announced. "We continuously monitor the training marketplace looking for the best providers of IT training that offer a breadth of courses and content."

In an increasingly complex digital environment, companies are seeking IT professionals who have the skills required to make best use of the tools they have already invested in. As the industry's recognized one-stop partner for life-long technology and business career advancement or team optimization solutions, New Horizons offers an extensive selection of vendor-authorized training classes for top technology providers like Adobe, AWS, Cisco, Citrix, CompTIA, Microsoft, VMware and more.

According to the publication, selection of this year's Top IT Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.

Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the IT and technical training market.

Client and customer representation.

Business performance and growth.

"Training Industry is one of the most trusted sources of information for the business of learning, so we are very pleased to again make this prestigious list," said Mikell Rigg Parsch, New Horizons CEO. "In this fast-changing world, it behooves companies to offer their employees the opportunities they are seeking to upskill and remain relevant. We're proud to be the training partner that more companies are choosing to meet this goal."

About New Horizons

To be effective in today's fast-changing marketplace, organizations must stay current with technology, professional, and business skills. For 40 years, New Horizons IT and Business Training has been the technology partner guiding firms into the future through a global franchise network that spans six continents and over 30 countries. New Horizons is certified as an AWS Training Partner, Citrix Authorized Learning Center, Cisco Partner for Platinum Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Platinum Partner, Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, RedHat Business Partner, and VMware Authorized Training Center. Grow your team and your business with effective technology and leadership skill development. For more information, visit www.newhorizons.com .

