800° DEGREES WOODFIRED KITCHEN ANNOUNCES NEW BRAND EXTENSION, 800° DEGREES PIZZA, IN CONJUNCTION WITH OPENING BRICK-AND-MORTAR FLAGSHIP IN BURBANK THIS DECEMBER

The Popular International "Pizza, Wings And More" Restaurant Brand Expands Aiming To Bring High-Quality, Fast And Flavorful Pizza To More People Across The Globe; Plus, The Brand Reveals A Fresh, Fun New Look.

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a steady eye on its commitment to high-quality, premium ingredients, the popular international 800° Woodfired Kitchen brand of restaurants announces the launch of its brand extension, 800° Degrees Pizza, leveling up its already elevated pizza game along with a new 1,665-square-foot brick-and-mortar location in Burbank, California set to open Dec. 5. Located at 3619 W. Magnolia Boulevard, this latest space for the innovative enterprise represents the first phase of introducing its new style of pizza and a new look to match, while encompassing major expansion in the United States and across the world via a combination of its existing 800° Woodfired Kitchens; its new brick and mortar prototype; along with a network of ghost kitchens; and fully automated robotic pizza kitchens on the horizon.

"In this ever-changing industry, it is more important than ever to continue evolving as a company," said Chef and Founder Anthony Carron. "I am optimistic about the pivotal new direction for the brand, which will provide an exciting opportunity to bring great food to even more people in more places. We see 800° Degrees Pizza as a lifestyle choice, bringing the pizza party to whoever, wherever, whenever and however our guests want it."

Continuing to prove that "good things come in square packages" — as the reimagined bright and colorful packaging boldly emphasizes — the 800° Degrees Pizza Burbank store will remain true to the brand's ethos to present diners with the freshest ingredients while introducing new styles of pizza cooked to perfection in a state-of-the-art oven that bakes the pies in record time. Guests can choose between newly introduced personal 10-inch and large 14-inch size options, as well as new choices of "Thin and Crispy" or "Classic" crusts alongside the "800° Degrees Original" Neapolitan-style crust.

Fans of the 800° brand will recognize the same signature pizza builds such as the famous Doppio with crispy pepperoni and spicy soppressata salami; the Tartufo with truffled pecorino cheese, wild mushrooms, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella and arugula; or the always popular Build Your Own option, encouraging guests to evoke their inner chef while choosing from a vast selection of premium toppings. Those hungry for more than pizza can select from other enticing dishes like Homemade Meatballs with tangy marinara sauce and fresh Parmigiano served with toasted ciabatta bread; or the enormously popular baked, not fried Chicken Wings with a choice of five different flavors including the 800° Signature Sweet & Spicy Calabrian Chile Wings.

800° Degrees Pizza in Burbank will also debut an advanced ordering system technology that gives diners the unique option to either complete their order through self-service automated kiosks, through their own personal smartphones or through an in-person cashier. Offering both indoor and outdoor seating for dine-in customers, the 50-seat restaurant will also feature convenient pick-up and delivery options through online ordering.

Concurrently, the multi-faceted expansion includes a fleet of 800° Degree Pizza ghost kitchens as part of a partnership with REEF Kitchens , which aligns with the company's mission to bring 800° Degree Pizza to more people around the world. 800° Degrees Pizza will continue to partner in new neighborhoods in and outside of the U.S. Currently operating in more than 20 cities nationwide, including Austin, Denver, Miami, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, and more including the first UK location scheduled to open in December 2022 with additional international locations soon to follow.

Guests who visit the Burbank location may also be treated to a sneak peek at the future 800° Degrees Pizza by Piestro robotic pizza kitchens. Additional details on that piece of the pie will be coming soon.

800° Degrees Pizza is located at 3619 W Magnolia Blvd., Burbank, Calif. 91505. Days and hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.800degreespizza.com . Follow the brand on its social handles: Instagram: @800degreespizza_ and on TikTok: @800degreespizza .

