CyberRatings.org Revives NSS Labs Research

The NSS Labs archive, available with free registration, consists of over 800 test reports, analyst briefs and research published by NSS Labs from 2013 – 2020.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org, the non-profit entity dedicated to providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy, has launched The NSS Labs archive, a library of over 800 test reports, analyst briefs and research published by NSS Labs from 2013 – 2020. Once available only to paid subscribers, CyberRatings.org is providing The NSS Labs archive to the community at no charge.

Over 800 test reports, analyst briefs and research from NSS Labs are now available to the community at no charge.

NSS Labs was an independent analysis and testing company recognized for its fact-based cybersecurity guidance that ceased operations on October 15, 2020. Based in Austin, Texas, NSS Labs tested security products protecting networks, data centers and endpoints for security effectiveness, evasions, performance, stability and usability. It was in the early stages of producing methodologies for cloud testing when the company closed.

Following the NSS Labs closure, CyberRatings.org acquired some of the assets from the custodians of NSS Labs including domain name, test data and reports previously published on their website. The website also holds press releases and blogs over the last six years of the company's existence showing a timeline for the former company's development.

"The NSS Labs team produced a tremendous amount of volume year over year that can now serve as historical reference on security product efficacy," says Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org. "For example, some product scores demonstrated improvement over time while others went the opposite direction. We believe this is a good way to help consumers see how products have evolved."

Product reports and comparative reports from 2013 - 2020 listed below are now available in the following technology verticals:

Data Center Security

Endpoint Security (including Advanced Endpoint Protection and Browser)

Next Generation Firewall (NGFW)

Next Generation Intrusion Prevention System

Secure Sockets Layer / Transport Layer Security (SSL / TLS)

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)

The NSS Labs archive can be accessed through www.nsslabs.com and www.cyberratings.org.

About CyberRatings.org

CyberRatings.org is a non-profit 501(c)6 entity dedicated to quantifying cyber risk and providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy through testing and ratings programs. To become a member, visit www.cyberratings.org

