New Glow In The Dark Pepper Spray By SABRE Maximizes Safety With The First-To-Market Fully Glowing Body

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A brand new SABRE Glow in the Dark Pepper Spray with a first-to-market and fully-glowing body and quick release key ring is now available only from SABRE, the leading personal safety brand with police and consumers worldwide. With most of the more serious crimes occurring in the evening and night hours, the new safety tool combines the powerful self-defense of SABRE Pepper Spray with an innovative case that is re-chargeable under light and glows bright green for visibility in low-light scenarios. Product photos are available here.

"Our company is continually innovating to help ensure our users are empowered to move about their days and nights with confidence. We're proud of this first-available safety gadget which offers the trusted protection of our market-leading pepper spray and amps up the tool's visibility so you can find it more easily and quickly in low-light settings where you may find yourself vulnerable to potential crime," says David Nance, CEO of SABRE.

SABRE Glow in the Dark Pepper Spray with Quick Release Key Ring features a brilliant glow-in-the-dark exterior that is easily charged by any light source. To charge, simply put the pepper spray under any light from 5 minutes to 2 hours to get 2 hours and up to 8 hours of illumination. Visible in the dark, it's a great solution to keep nearby in your bedroom, so you have peace of mind while you sleep. Easily located inside a purse or bag, the twist-lock safety helps prevent accidental discharge and the convenient quick release key ring attachment allows easy and immediate access. The intuitive grip design allows for better aim and proper hand alignment with touch alone. This allows for faster deployment and helps keep your eyes on the threat. The pepper spray also offers protection at a safe distance against multiple threats.

Available now online: www.sabrered.com.

ABOUT SABRE

The leading personal safety brand with police and consumers worldwide, SABRE is a family-owned and operated business with more than 45 years of experience in the personal safety space with a long-standing reputation for providing reliable, easy-to-use personal safety solutions that help put more distance between the user and multiple threats. SABRE encourages users to Make It Safe so that they can live confidently with empowering personal safety products that they can trust. For more information, please visit www.sabrered.com

