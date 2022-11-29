Contests
Sourcebooks Launches My Body, My Choice Wall Calendar to Benefit Organizations That Defend Reproductive Rights

Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcebooks has released to retailers nationwide My Body, My Choice, a bold 12-month wall calendar that inspires users to fight for reproductive and women's rights.

2023 My Body My Choice Wall Calendar: A 12-Month Inspirational Art Calendar
2023 My Body My Choice Wall Calendar: A 12-Month Inspirational Art Calendar(PRNewswire)
Sourcebooks will donate a portion of profits from sales of the calendar to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Care Network.

As the largest woman-owned publisher in North America, Sourcebooks will donate a portion of profits from sales of the My Body, My Choice calendar through January 31, 2023, to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Care Network. Sourcebooks employees voted on the reproductive rights organizations they wanted the donations to support.

"No matter the political landscape, communities need independent abortion clinics," said the Abortion Care Network. "Your donation to Abortion Care Network will support the indies who are ensuring real abortion access and providing necessary health care to their communities. Indies show up for us, and they need us to show up for them."

The boldly designed My Body My Choice calendar features dynamic art and motivational phrases perfect for cutting out and using as protest signs. Each month's calendar spread is a catalyst for proactive change, featuring practical action items regarding women's rights, diversity and inclusion, LGBTQIA+ rights, mental health, voting, and more.

Other features include:

  • 12-month wall calendar (January–December 2023) designed for easy hanging in your home, kitchen, or office
  • Gorgeous, full-color poster art illustrated by fierce women artists, printed on high-quality, glossy paper stock
  • Environmentally responsible, FSC-certified paper
  • Notes and reminders of important causes and ways to get involved in your community
  • Self-care reminders and suggestions
  • Ample writing space to stay organized every day
  • Holidays and observances
  • 2024 calendar year at a glance

It's the perfect feminist gift; inspirational for women; birthday gift for friends, moms, daughters, allies and more; or a gift to yourself to fight for rights that matter!

Sourcebooks has always demonstrated its ability to deliver actionable content readers are hungry for during zeitgeist moments like these; a recent example being The Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg wall calendar from 2020, released shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court Justice's death. Sourcebooks proudly donated $200,000 in revenue from sales to causes that Ginsburg supported in her lifetime and aims to make a similar impact for reproductive rights groups now.

MEDIA CONTACT: Liz Kelsch | Director of Marketing | Sourcebooks | liz.kelsch@sourcebooks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sourcebooks-launches-my-body-my-choice-wall-calendar-to-benefit-organizations-that-defend-reproductive-rights-301688437.html

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire.