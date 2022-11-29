Therap's Data Driven Outcome (DDO) tool to measure Personal Outcomes provides Real Time Data that helps Providers make Informed Decisions regarding Individuals under their care

TORRINGTON, Conn., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions to agencies in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and other human services fields, has an enhanced Data Driven Outcomes (DDO) tool for measuring personal outcomes. Therap's DDO tool provides support teams and oversight agencies with customized data to measure performance outcomes and state compliance requirements to drive quality outcomes by gathering evidence-based information regarding an individual's care.

A number of organizations have established instruments to measure personal outcomes. All of the criteria share basic components such as increased self-sufficiency, community integration, safety, free from abuse and neglect, health, treated fairly, exercise rights, feel respected, etc. Agencies that use Therap's Data Driven Outcomes (DDO) solutions in conjunction with its array of business analytics dashboard tools can easily aggregate multiple reports based on outcome measures and use that data to assess the efficiency and quality of services provided to individuals. The personal outcomes data derived from Therap's DDO can be assessed through dashboard-driven reporting tools on a near real time basis. With Therap's DDO, personal outcomes evaluation has been made convenient due to the easy-to-use mechanism providing timely data to support informed decision making.

Therap's Data Driven Outcome (DDO) dashboard, which is part of the Business Intelligence module, allows to display data graphically and creates intuitive dashboards. Users will be able to develop Outcome Measure Types and map them to Person-Centered Planning and Service Data Collection programs. On the dashboard, providers will be able to aggregate multiple individuals' progress across program and service types, domains, and service providers in comparison with identified agency outcomes and objectives. Therap's Data Driven Outcomes (DDO) module and its associated dashboard within the Business Intelligence platform allow agencies to capture and aggregate outcomes data within provider-determined domains at the individual, program, provider, and oversight levels to assess organizational performance in supporting individuals.

