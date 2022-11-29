XTADIUM TAKES OVER MADRID ON THE SPORTSPRO OTT SUMMIT 2022

Xtadium will be in Spain on November 29th, 30th, and December 1st as part of the SportsPro OTT Summit 2022 in Madrid.

MADRID, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YBVR is changing the sports world with its patented technology that takes fans to the front seat of their favorite sporting events without leaving their couch. YBVR was chosen by Meta for developing the Home for Sports in the Metaverse, Xtadium.

Sitting in the front row of EuroLeague Basketball's Championship game in Belgrade and being on a UFC octagon in Las Vegas or at a NASCAR event in Miami a few seconds later is now possible thanks to Xtadium, the new VR App available in the US on Meta Quest headsets, that teleports fans to exclusive locations on stadiums, courts, and more. "At YBVR, we are a team of sports fans and virtual reality enthusiasts who believe VR is opening the door to a whole new world of possibilities for people to watch their favorite sports. Drawing from the experience and technology we've developed during the last six years, we built Xtadium to fulfill our dream of creating a new VR streaming application that delivers an immersive, interactive, and social viewing experience around some of the world's most exciting sports competitions," on the words of Sebastian Amengual, YBVR Co-founder and CTO.

On November 29th and 30th and December 1st, Xtadium will be presented at the SportsPro OTT Summit 2022 in Madrid, Spain, to important leaders in the industries of sports and technology worldwide.

Xtadium offers live and on-demand sporting events through video of 180 and 360 degrees and up to 8K of resolution. The App includes a social component that turns it into the perfect place to enjoy events with friends on private watch parties with people around the country, allowing fans to talk, interact, and see each other's avatars as if they were there. Currently, NASCAR, UFC, One Championship, EuroLeague Basketball, World Surf League, All American Cup, and more can be enjoyed on Xtadium.

At the SportsPro OTT Summit, Xtadium will have its stand where all attendees can go and immerse themselves in the action. A dedicated speakers' session and technology showcase will also be held at the Summit on Wednesday, November 30th; the speakers will be Sebastian Amengual and Martha Tian, Content Verticals Lead from Meta. In addition, Héctor Prieto, YBVR Co-founder, and CEO will attend the SportsPro OTT Awards gala in which YBVR could be awarded because it is a nominee for Best Start Up Tech Company.

Learn More: To find out more about YBVR visit us at YBVR° | RETHINK IMMERSIVE and for Xtadium, visit us at Xtadium (xtadiumvr.com) or follow our social media channels @XtadiumVR on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

Xtadium (PRNewswire)

Enjoy with friends (PRNewswire)

