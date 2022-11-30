American Council of the Blind Salutes Audio Description Award Winners

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) would like to thank all those who participated in the 2022 Audio Description Awards Gala that premiered on November 29th on www.AdAwardsGala.org and Pluto TV.

(PRNewsfoto/American Council of the Blind) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to host the second annual Audio Description Awards Gala to recognize excellence in audio described content and celebrate the growing commitment to accessible media for people who are blind and low vision," said ACB's Executive Director, Eric Bridges.

ACB thanks host Thomas Reid and Audio Description Voice Talent Nefertiti Matos Olivares as well as our special guests who lent their talent to the event and support for accessible media for all, including Stevie Wonder, Ewan McGregor, Nesta Cooper, Camryn Manheim, Shayla Brown, and the cast of iCarly!

This year's honorees have been carefully selected by a diverse group of leaders from ACB's Audio Description Awards Committee, who have identified recipients as both audio description content leaders and media industry game changers.

Award Winners

Outstanding Audio Description Visionary - Larry Goldberg

Audio Description Game Changer: Innovation - Microsoft

Audio Description Game Changer: Inclusion - Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

Audio Description Game Changer: Education - Described and Captioned Media Program

Outstanding Achievement: Live Events - Paramount Global

Outstanding Achievement: Spanish Media ( USA ) - Telemundo/Hearst

Outstanding Achievement: International Media - AMI

Audio Description People's Choice Award - Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+/Lucasfilm/Audio Description by Deluxe)

ACB President Dan Spoone, added, "And finally, thank you to our sponsors: Silver Star Sponsors — Amazon, Disney, Microsoft, Paramount Global, Warner Bros. Discovery and our Bronze Star Sponsors — Charter Spectrum, Keyword Studios, Fox, as well as the National Association of Broadcasters."

The Audio Description Awards Gala celebrated the inclusivity and accessibility of media by recognizing those in television, streaming and the film industry's achievements in audio description for accessible media for blind and low vision audiences. For more details visit www.AdAwardsGala.org.

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired. For more than 60 years, ACB has become a leader in national, state, local, and even international advocacy efforts. With 68 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind and visually impaired. For more information, visit www.acb.org .

