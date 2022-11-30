AMYRIS CONSUMER BRANDS DELIVER 80% CYBER MONDAY LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world's transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-MarketTM technology platform today announced continued year-over-year growth on Cyber Monday, November 28, 2022.

Amyris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Amyris, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Amyris consumer brands saw 80% year-over-year growth in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel during this year's Cyber Monday shopping event. The growth is based on a like-for-like (LFL) comparison and reflects brands that were actively selling to consumers at the same time last year. Cyber Monday's sales performance was a continuation of the strong momentum seen during Black Friday week which was communicated earlier this week on November 28. The newer Amyris brands also delivered strong Cyber Monday sales performance.

"We are very pleased with the continued strong momentum across our consumer brands and the rest of our business during the current quarter," commented John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our "Fit to Win" agenda along with our strategic transaction and portfolio actions remain on track."

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company, transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-MarketTM technology platform. This Amyris platform leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling the company to rapidly bring new innovation to market at commercial scale. Amyris ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris also owns and operates a family of consumer brands that is constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable, effective and accessible products. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, and Lab-to-Market are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events, such as Amyris' consumer sales and product revenue on Cyber Monday and the fourth quarter overall, and Amyris' expectations regarding its "Fit to Win" initiatives, its strategic transaction and portfolio actions, and its financial performance for the remainder of 2022. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to its financing activities, risks related to potential delays or failures in completing and integrating planned acquisitions, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, regulatory approval, launch, production and commercialization of products, risks related to global inflation and policy measures undertaken to address inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic and any other geopolitical events, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, resulting in global economic, financial and supply chain disruptions that may negatively impact Amyris' business operations and financial results or cause market volatility, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties particularly in the supply chain, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.