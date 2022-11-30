David Huisenga Hired as Chief Strategy Officer for Sigma Defense Systems

PERRY, Ga., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems, a leading provider of systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, today announced the appointment of David Huisenga to its leadership team as the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Mr. Huisenga will lead the efforts to shape the companies go-to-market strategies and execution for JADC2, DevSecOps and C5ISR.

Mr. Huisenga brings over 20-years of leadership experience designing, integrating and maintaining highly specialized communications system for the U.S and international governments. He will report to Chief Executive Officer, Matt Jones and will focus on implementing the companies next generation solutions to autonomously connect people, systems and data.

"We are very pleased to have Dave join the Sigma Defense leadership team" said Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense. "He brings a tremendous track record of growth and strategic development as CEO of Klas Government and will be a key enabler of developing and implementing strategies for growth at Sigma Defense."

Mr. Huisenga joins Sigma Defense from Klas Government Inc. where he served as the President and CEO for 9 years driving 150% growth in the company while expanding operations internationally into the U.K. and Australian military markets. He currently serves on the board of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Washington D.C. Chapter, where he has held the positions of President, Vice-President and Treasurer. He was recognized as one of the Tech100 Executives by the Northern Virginia Technology Council in 2021.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. Visit sigmadefense.com and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

