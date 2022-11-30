InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Seat & Warming Accessory (MDA-153)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient seat and warming accessory for outdoor enthusiasts," said an inventor, from Saint Cloud, Minn., "so I invented the BACKPACK BUCKET HEATER. My design eliminates the need to stand or sit on the ground and it keeps your hands warm for various tasks like baiting a hook."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective heating system for outdoor enthusiasts. In doing so, it enables you to warm your hands or melt ice from a fishing line. It also ensures that a seat is readily available. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts, hunters, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

