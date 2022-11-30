SHE Media Takes Home DEI Driver Award at Google Certified Publishing Partner Summit

SHE Media recognized for its Meaningful Marketplaces platform to support revenue growth for minority-owned publishers.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHE Media was awarded the 2022 DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Driver Award at this year's Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) Summit held in Chicago. The DEI Driver Award recognizes continuous efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within the company and among its partners. SHE Media was recognized for being an outstanding example of DEI for its Meaningful Marketplaces platform that creates an avenue for advertisers to meet their performance goals, while also ensuring their investments are spent equitably among minority-owned publishers. This is the second year in a row that SHE Media has brought home this prestigious honor.

"It's refreshing to see an industry leader like Google recognize the importance of DEI in media and highlight partners in the industry that are role models" said Ryan Nathanson, Chief Operating Officer, SHE Media. "This award speaks to our constant mission to solve for the inherent defunding of important voices that occurs when advertising dollars and employment opportunities are not directed equitably. We plan to continue to invest heavily in the SHE Media Collective partners, our Meaningful Marketplaces, and fund new DEI initiatives in 2023."

About SHE Media Meaningful Marketplaces

Since 2005, SHE Media has collaborated with underrepresented communities to grow their businesses with a long-standing commitment to diversity and equity among community members and publishers. Now in its second year, SHE Media's Meaningful Marketplaces platform (MMP) provides an intentional path to drive advertising dollars to content creators within its Women-owned, Black-owned, Latinx-owned, AAPI-owned, and LGBTQIA+-owned publishing communities, empowering advertisers to meet their commitments to Accountable Advertising and increase their investment in minority-owned media.

In 2022, SHE Media established new partnerships and innovative initiatives to scale the Meaningful Marketplaces platform including a partnership with the Group Black Network , the launch of PULSE, a new content amplification unit, and the development of the Meaningful Marketplace at LA3C , a marketplace of local, women-owned and minority-owned small businesses at Penske Media Corporation's new music, food and art festival celebrating the culture of LA to be held on December 10-11, 2022. A shoppable digital marketplace will complement the LA3C marketplace, offering consumers nationwide the ability to shop with purpose.

About SHE Media

SHE Media is a top 5 lifestyle media company reaching 88 million monthly visitors. SHE Media focuses on the power of content to move our culture forward through the celebration of passion and purpose. We believe that media companies can and should be a force for good in the world. Our rich editorial, culled from thousands of diverse sources, ranges from food and family to health, career, and entertainment. Composed of a community of creators and hand-picked publishers within the SHE Media Collective and the flagship brands , SheKnows, BlogHer, STYLECASTER and Soaps, we produce digital and live media content that connects and inspires millions.

Part of Penske Media Corporation (PMC), SHE Media is based in New York, with offices in Los Angeles. Follow SHE Media on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Penske Media Corporation

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading global media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a passionate audience. Since 2004, PMC has been a pioneer in digital media and a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens across its ever-growing constellation of iconic brands, which includes Variety, Rolling Stone, VIBE, SXSW, Life is Beautiful, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, WWD, SHE Media, Robb Report, Deadline, Sportico, BGR, ARTnews, Fairchild Media, IndieWire, Dirt, Gold Derby, Spy.com, TVLine, Sourcing Journal, among many others. PMC's journalists and content creators deliver daily the most comprehensive news and information in their industries and areas of coverage, unequaled in ambition, depth, and courage. In addition, PMC owns several vital cultural events such as SXSW, LA3C, and Life is Beautiful. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 14 countries worldwide, PMC believes companies should not only be profitable but also forces for good.

