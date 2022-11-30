Viking Assists with Acquisition of Longstanding Florida Business

TAMPA, Fla, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of one of the most reputable finishing contractors & manufacturing businesses in the Southeast U.S. The multi-location business serves a wide range of commercial clients, national single-family and multi-family home builders, and homeowners.

Larry Lawson, III (Tripp), and Andrew Hakkarainen of Viking M&A were the advisors who facilitated the transaction.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

In business since 1996, Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing more than 800 successful transactions.

