M1 Composites Technology Celebrates its 10th Year Anniversary and Expansion

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - M1 Composites Technology is proud to announce that it is celebrating its 10th year Anniversary. To inaugurate this special anniversary, M1 has recently expanded its facility from 26,000 sq. ft to 82,000 sq. ft. and has added specialized equipment, assuring that M1 remains a world leader in the aircraft structural repair arena.

M1 Composites Technology Logo (CNW Group/M1 Composites Technology inc.) (PRNewswire)

Major capabilities were added: A 12-ft. diameter x 20-ft. long autoclave, and a brand-new radome transmissivity testing facility. In conjunction with an ISO-7 clean room, the autoclave allows M1 to manufacture and repair very large composite components, as big as the Boeing 787 radome. Once manufactured or repaired, radomes will undergo transmissivity testing in M1's brand-new indoor spherical near-field testing facility – the only one of its kind in Canada.

This manufacturing/repair/testing capability makes M1 a unique, one-stop shop for aircraft operators and maintainers looking for a no hassle vendor that will help improve readiness, reduce costs, and decrease turn-around-time. M1 also specializes in the repair of metal and composite flight control surfaces, nacelles, cargo nets, and many other aircraft components.

M1 is an agile SME with an outstanding and proven record of helping clients operate more efficiently, at a reduced cost, while always maintaining the strictest standards of quality.

"Having the agility to quickly become a strategic supplier, while maintaining international standards for quality and service is key to our success going forward. M1 Composites has its sights set much higher." said Lorenzo Marandola, President – M1.

About M1 Composites:

M1 Composites Technology provides a wide range of comprehensive aerospace services including engineering, manufacturing, and repair of composite and sheet metal components. M1 is ISO9001, AS9100 & AS9110 certified and a Canadian Controlled Goods (CGP) accredited organization. With proven capabilities, M1 serves the aerospace industry and is a recognized Transport Canada, FAA, & EASA. M1 is a Transport Canada Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO), and Design Approval Organization (DAO), military approved.

For further information regarding M1 Composites' services, please contact Gene Di Fiore at gene.difiore@m1composites.com or visit www.m1composites.com

