Sun Life receives Boston Globe Top Places to Work recognition for 5th consecutive year

WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named a Top Place to Work by the Boston Globe for the fifth year in a row, supported by a series of successful employee support and engagement programs that Sun Life has added in recent years, including flexibility initiatives and one of the most generous paid family and medical leave plans in the country. This year, offices have been redesigned with amenities supporting the future of work, and employees are able to choose for themselves each day whether they will work out of an office or from home.

Top Places to Work, which will be featured in print in this Sunday's Boston Globe, recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state, voted on by the people who know them best – their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

"This recognition reaffirms that doing right by our employees keeps them committed to their work and dedicated to our goal of helping people live healthier lives," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "Offering meaningful benefits, supporting a healthy work/life balance, having a caring and empowered culture, and maintaining strong employee communications matters to people and makes a real difference."

"As we continue updating our offices around the country with a focus on employee choice, we have this truly special atmosphere that almost makes the office like home," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president of Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "Whether you're on Zoom or in an office, Sun Life has become a true network of teams, almost like a large family, continuously supporting one another while ensuring we provide top-tier service to our clients."

Sun Life's employee benefits include a robust paid family and medical leave program for all employees, whether they are welcoming a new child, recovering from a health issue, or taking care of a loved one, including chosen family. Employees often share stories of taking leave without the stress of job concerns and the positive impact it has had on their families and their own health. Sun Life employees also have access to a sabbatical program every five years, which gives them time to engage in personal or professional development, or simply unplug for an extended period of time. When sharing photos of their sabbaticals on Sun Life's interactive internal social platform, employees consistently mention how refreshed they feel and that they're excited to return to work with renewed energy.

Sun Life has continued to expand the company's DE&I initiatives, including the implementation of new educational and discussion platforms, more inclusive hiring and retention practices, and curated career coaching for Black and other professionals of color. Many Sun Life employees are currently enrolled in the career coaching program, and feedback has been extremely positive.

"Building on the strengths of our Inclusion Networks, we have engaged our employees to collaboratively guide the company on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, so that we can make real, sustainable progress," added Fishbein.

The company has also enhanced its philanthropic reach, extending support to the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Black Alliance on Mental Health for their programs supporting at risk, minority groups who often don't have access to mental health services.

Sun Life has received the Top Places to Work award in 2021 and 2022 from the Hartford Courant, and 2018 – 2022 from the Boston Globe. The company has also been nationally recognized by Top Workplaces USA in 2021 and 2022 and has received a 100% score on the Human Rights Watch Corporate Equality Index for 14 consecutive years.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.27 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 8,000 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

