Gemmy Whimsical Christmas Décor That Makes Spirits Bright

Shop colorful holiday inflatables to set your home apart this season

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Make the holidays merry and bright with Gemmy Christmas décor available at Walmart! Three new whimsical Airblown® Inflatables provide the perfect jolly display, making spirits bright all season long.

Snowman Collection in Bright Colors

Hues of pinks and blues along with mint green, yellow and orange make an unexpected and delightful appearance in this Whimsical Snowman Inflatable. Surrounded by uniquely styled ornaments and peppermints, a smiling snowman wears a pinkish-purple top hat, mint green scarf and holds a brightly striped candy cane. This fun 9-ft wide snowman display will bring smiles to the faces of your family and neighbors.

Rainbow "Happy Holidays" Inflatable

Be the talk of the block with a giant 11-ft wide Rainbow Happy Holidays Inflatable. Featuring bright, cheery colors, this eye-catching inflatable includes a decorated Christmas tree in the middle of a "Happy Holidays!" sentiment. This statement-making piece is available in-store only.

Colorful Christmas Unicorn Inflatable

Christmas charm abounds in this Colorful Unicorn Inflatable, available in-store and online at Walmart. Accented with pinkish-purple hooves, this adorable 3.5-ft Airblown® Inflatable unicorn includes a rainbow mane and tail. A candy cane-striped horn and scarf complete the look of this Christmas unicorn.

Shop these playful Christmas Airblown® Inflatables at Walmart.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

