AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW EDUCATION COUNCIL MEMBER ADRIANA GUANA, MD

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) announced today that Adriana Guana, MD, will join its Education Council. Dr. Guana is Vice President of US Medical Affairs at Leo Pharma Inc.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Adriana Guana to ASA's Education Council. Dr. Guana's experience in both, skin diseases and the pharmaceutical industry, will add tremendous value to our team," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA.

"We welcome Dr. Guana to our Education Council! Her leadership will be a wonderful addition as we continue to work towards our vital mission and provide hope to those suffering from skin diseases," said Dr. David Norris, President of ASA.

"ASA's Education Council advises the Board on crucial investments in the well-being of future generations, putting great effort and resources into educating young people about skin health and sun safety. We are excited to have Dr. Guana join our team and look forward to her leadership," said Humberto Antunes, Co-Chair of ASA's Education Council.

Dr. Guana is a Dermatologist with over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Her dedication to healthcare and medical dermatology and support of advancing women's careers, led her to receive the Luminary Award by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) in 2020.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

ASA is a unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, and has evolved over thirty-four years into a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and important inflammatory and genetic skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans – one third of the U.S. population – afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health – particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

American Skin Association has earned Candid's Seal of Platinum Transparency.

