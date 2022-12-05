DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands®, a leader of innovative consumer lifestyle brands in housewares and small appliances, announced today that they have signed an exclusive Brand Ambassador agreement with Celebrity Chef Stephanie Izard, Top Chef and Iron Chef winner, to further increase awareness of Instant's portfolio of products, which includes the iconic Instant Pot® and Instant® Air Fryers, as well as Pyrex® and Corelle® among others.

Celebrity Chef Stephanie Izard Becomes Exclusive Brand Ambassador for Instant Brands® (PRNewswire)

"This partnership is a natural fit for me because I truly believe in and use Instant Brands' products. I love how the products are so innovative and I'm excited to bring my unique twist to create fun flavorful meals using our favorite Instant® products," said Chef Stephanie Izard, owner of Girl & the Goat and Cabra restaurants in Chicago and Los Angeles and founder of This Little Goat product line.

Earlier this year, the six-episode series 'An Instant With Chef Izard' was an instant hit on the brand's popular YouTube channel, with more than 4 million views to date. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Chef Stephanie Izard as an exclusive Brand Ambassador of Instant Brands® products," said Ben Gadbois, CEO of Instant Brands®. "We share in Chef Izard's mission of bringing joy to consumers through food so she's the perfect partner to engage and inspire our consumers with exciting new ways to prepare and serve meals at home using our products."

As part of the partnership, fans will have the rare opportunity to invite the world-class chef into their kitchen with live interactive cooking class. Consumers can expect unique recipes, product tips & tricks, fun content and other exclusive experiences designed to help them take their culinary game to the next level.

To celebrate this exclusive partnership, Instant Brands is offering customers a free This Little Goat Sauce and Spice Collection (retail value of $50) with all purchases over $100 on their Direct-to-Consumer site, instanthome.com while supplies last, making it easier than ever to bring her famous flavors into the home. Additionally, Instant Brands® is announcing a live cooking class to take place in January hosted by Chef Izard, as well as an exciting gift giveaway.

The current episodes of 'An Instant with Chef Izard' can be found on the Instant Brands YouTube channel, and her easy-to-follow recipes are available on the Instant Brands Connect App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About Stephanie Izard

Stephanie Izard, James Beard "Best Chef: Great Lakes" recipient 2013, and 2011 Food & Wine "Best New Chef," is the Executive Chef and Owner of five Chicago restaurants: Girl & the Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat, Cabra, as well as bakery Sugargoat, and two Los Angeles restaurants - Girl & the Goat LA and Cabra LA. Izard also won the coveted title of "Iron Chef" in 2017 and was the 4th winner of Bravo's Top Chef in 2008.

A 2011 James Beard "Best New Restaurant" nominee, Girl & the Goat has been praised by high-profile publications such as Saveur, New York Times, Food & Wine, and Better Homes and Gardens. Little Goat, Stephanie's highly successful follow-up to Girl & the Goat, features classic, Americana cuisine in a diner setting. In March 2016, Stephanie opened her third restaurant, a Chinese- inspired concept called Duck Duck Goat in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. In 2019, Stephanie's Peruvian-inspired eatery, Cabra, opened on the rooftop of The Hoxton, Chicago and in 2020 Izard opened Sugargoat, an imaginative sweets shop and bakery. Most recently, Izard opened her first two restaurants outside of Chicago: Girl & the Goat and Cabra, both in downtown Los Angeles.

Izard also created a retail product line called "This Little Goat," consisting of globally inspired cooking sauces, spice mixes, and everything crunches for home cooks and currently ships her sweets from Sugargoat nationwide in partnership with Goldbelly. Izard's first book, "Girl in the Kitchen," was released in 2011 and her second book "Gather & Graze" was released in April 2018.

More information on Stephanie Izard can be found at www.stephanieizard.com or follow her on Instagram at @stephanieizard.

ABOUT INSTANT BRANDS

Instant Brands designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands: Instant®, Pyrex®, Corelle®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery®, ZOID® and Visions. With people-first and purpose-driven solutions in mind, Instant Brands is reimagining how people live, eat, connect, and play inside the home—and in the spaces where people gather. The Cornell Capital-backed company is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and employs more than 2,000 people across four continents. Today, Instant Brands' products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information visit Instant Brands or join the community at LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Maria Ryder

Litzky Public Relations

(201) 222-9118

mryder@litzkypr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Instant Brands) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Instant Brands