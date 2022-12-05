New Pacific Announces 2022 AGM Results and Appoints New Directors

New Pacific Metals Logo (CNW Group/New Pacific Metals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) is pleased to report that all matters submitted for approval at New Pacific's annual meeting of shareholders held today ("AGM") as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, both dated October 24, 2022, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM. A total of 121,349,139 common shares, representing 77.43% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM.

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:



Votes For Withheld Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Dr. Rui Feng 110,389,909 99.34 % 738,661 0.66 % Terry Salman 110,433,659 99.37 % 694,911 0.63 % Martin Wafforn 111,005,804 99.89 % 122,766 0.11 % Maria Tang 110,857,115 99.76 % 271,455 0.24 % Dickson Hall 110,998,859 99.88 % 129,711 0.12 % Dr. Peter Megaw 110,980,857 99.87 % 147,713 0.13 %

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

The Company would like to welcome Dr. Peter Megaw and Mr. Dickson Hall to the Board of Directors. Mr. Jack Austin and Mr. David Kong did not stand for re-election as directors. The Company thanks Mr. Austin and Mr. Kong for their valuable contributions over the years.

Dr. Peter Megaw, C.P.G. has over 30 years of experience with a focus on silver and gold exploration. He is a director of Relevant Gold Corp., Minaurum Gold Inc. and Jade Leader Group. Dr. Megaw is a certified professional geologist of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and an Arizona Registered Geologist. Dr. Megaw has been instrumental in many mineral discoveries in Mexico. He received the PDAC's 2016 Thayer Lindsley Award.

Mr. Hall has over 40 years of experience in finance and corporate development, with a strong emphasis on the mining sector. He is a Partner at Valuestone Advisors Limited, sole advisor of Valuestone Global Resource Fund 1, a director of Bunker Hill Mining Corp. and MEC Advisors Limited. He is also the sole manager of Can-China Global Resources Fund and a former consultant for Hunter Dickson Inc. Fluent in Mandarin and well-experienced in Chinese business culture, Mr. Hall has worked with an extensive group of multinationals, trade associations and government organizations with China operations, including British Petroleum, Ranger Petroleum, BC Council of Forest Industries, Government of Canada, Government of British Columbia. Mr. Hall is a graduate of the University of British Columbia.

