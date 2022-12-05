Oppenheimer & Co. Announces Kevin Monaco Joins As Regional Director of Southern California and Branch Manager

Industry Veteran Has Extensive Track Record of Successful Collaboration and Oversight of Financial Advisors in Los Angeles and Orange County

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading wealth manager, investment bank, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY ) – today announced the appointment of Kevin Monaco as Managing Director and Regional Director for Oppenheimer's Private Client Division offices in Southern California. Based in Oppenheimer's flagship Los Angeles office, Mr. Monaco is a seasoned industry veteran with an extensive track record of recruiting top performing advisors and collaborating with them to create solutions for their clients.

"Kevin Monaco is a financial executive and team leader of the highest caliber," said Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President and Head of the Private Client Division at Oppenheimer. "He truly understands what advisors need to succeed and what motivates them to take their businesses to the next level. He not only has an exceptional grasp of industry regulations and the fast-evolving pace of wealth management technology, but he has an in-depth understanding of the Southern California market. All of this makes him a very welcome addition to the Private Client Division at Oppenheimer."

Monaco joins Oppenheimer from D.A. Davidson, where he held dual roles as Complex Manager for wealth management in Southern California and community banking in multiple East Coast locations. Previously, he served as a Regional Brokerage Manager at Wells Fargo and Branch Manager at Raymond James. Earlier in his career, Monaco served for 16 years at Morgan Stanley, where he transitioned from financial advisor to ultimately become Executive Director, Business Development Manager, in the greater Los Angeles area.

"I am thrilled to join Oppenheimer and to lead its flagship Los Angeles and Southern California offices, which I have long respected for supporting growth-oriented financial advisors who are committed to providing their clients with world-class service," Monaco said. "I look forward to helping Oppenheimer to continue to differentiate itself as a firm in a very exciting market."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

