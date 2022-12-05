OrthAlign Reaches Milestone in Orthopedic Surgery at Hospital for Special Surgery

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthAlign, Inc., a pioneering medical device company that provides orthopedic surgeons with advanced precision computer-assisted technology, is celebrating the 16,500th procedure at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) with 25 of its surgeons using its technology in hip and knee replacements.

OrthAlign® is a handheld navigation device that allows for accurate component positioning for total and partial knee and total hip arthroplasty. The next generation platform weighs only 7 ounces and is designed to improve results through simple workflows.

It is more efficient and cost effective than previous surgical technologies, as it can be used without the financial investment, pre-operative imaging, or processes required by many robotic or computer-assisted surgical systems.

"This is another great milestone for our organization, says Eric Timko, Chairman and CEO of OrthAlign, Inc. "Technology in every room and in every case is the future; OrthAlign is the catalyst to make that happen."

OrthAlign consists of one single-use disposable unit and one tray per patient case. This meets the needs of multiple operating rooms, increasing the number of surgeries that can be performed per facility. In addition, it shortens operating room time and reduces the cost to surgeons and patients. It is run on an Android system and is compatible with standard implant systems.

"Using OrthAlign technology allows me to accurately execute my cuts in TKA. The system is simple, and it allows me to have the freedom to adjust my game plan intraoperatively," says orthopedic surgeon Dr. Cynthia Kahlenberg.

"Without a lot of extra work or planning, I can get all the important information out of the system – perfect alignment and reliability." says Dr. Mike Ast, an orthopedic surgeon.

Dr. Michael Parks, orthopedic surgeon, says, "using OrthAlign provides me added confidence in the accuracy of the cuts I perform in TKA. This is especially useful in patients with difficult anatomy and in obese patients to ensure satisfactory placement of the knee components."

Dr. Brian Chalmers, also an orthopedic surgeon, adds "OrthAlign navigation gives me the control and confidence to set individualized alignment targets for different patients to optimize their soft tissue balance and outcomes."

The handheld navigation technology is currently being used in hospitals and surgical facilities across the country.

In November of 2021 the company launched Lantern®, its newest technology, which builds upon the clinical success of OrthAlign; it has since become the company's flagship product. It provides orthopedic surgeons with a state-of-the-art device for improving outcomes of total and partial knee replacement surgery.

Timko says he is excited to reach this milestone with HSS, which is consistently ranked Number 1 in orthopedics nationwide by U.S. News & World Report and worldwide by Newsweek, and has facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida.

He looks forward to more milestones in the future. "We are committed to making empowering technologies accessible to all. We believe the future is bright."

