Welch Capital Partners Facilitates Label Innovation's Sale to AWT Labels & Packaging

(The acquisition will ensure opportunities for Label Innovation to sustain growth, customer service, and serve new clients)

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Welch Capital Partners is pleased to announce that it acted as the exclusive M&A Advisor to Label Innovation Inc. an Ottawa based, custom label manufacturer and converter of specialty components, tapes, and labels, on its sale to AWT Labels and Packaging (a large global financial services firm's portfolio company).

Over the past 40 years, Label Innovation has built a reputation for being able to solve specialized manufacturing challenges across various industries, including, industrial, medical, and security. With a focus on high-quality products and customer service, Label Innovation has become an industry leader, serving large multinational companies.

Label Innovation engaged Welch Capital Partners to advise on the sale of the Company to a buyer that could continue to serve its existing customer base and the employees that have helped build the Company into what it is today.

After exploring his options, Kelly Youngdale (President of Label Innovation) decided that AWT was the right buyer, offering great opportunities for the Company to continue to grow, enhance its offerings and serve new clients.

"I see tremendous synergies between AWT and Label Innovation. I'm excited to watch Label Innovation and its employees continue to prosper under the stewardship of AWT," said Kelly.

Label Innovation will continue to operate as a standalone entity, with Kelly remaining in his position as President, along with other members of the management team.

About Welch Capital Partners

Welch Capital Partners (www.welchcapitalpartners.com) is a leading corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions advisory firm helping entrepreneurs build and capture value in their businesses. Our team of transaction professionals assists mid-market companies to execute transactions by providing top-tier advisory services.

