Nectar Bath Treats opens new retail stores in UAE

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectar Bath Treats, an online and retail destination for premium bath and body products, has opened two new stores in UAE this winter: in Dubai at Dubai City Walk and in Abu Dhabi at Abu Dhabi Mall. Nectar's latest retail experience marks an exciting time of nonstop growth for the Nevada-based company. In the last year, the company has opened retail locations in Minnesota, Florida, Hawaii, and Poland.

A view of the new Nectar Bath Treats retail store in Dubai City Walk (PRNewswire)

CREATING WORLD-CLASS RETAIL EXPERIENCES

The self-care products that Nectar makes locally in Las Vegas outline the space, highlighting a demo sink and customizable fragrance bar, the core experiential components of Nectar's brick-and-mortar stores. Nectar elevates the personal fragrance experience beyond creating your own rollerball or oil: visitors are able to customize the scent of all Nectar's personal care products, including shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, and lotion. Nectar's scent bar allows customers to redefine their signature scent, a popular feature from their Las Vegas HQ that the Nectar team intentionally prioritized for fragrance loving UAE. Visitors are encouraged to touch, see, smell, and sample.

PREMIUM BATH TREATS ACROSS THE GLOBE

The new locations are part of a bold expansion strategy that includes must-see sites like London, New York, and Tokyo. However, Dubai emerged as the perfect first step.

The CEO of Nectar Bath Treats, Tom Taicher, reflects on how much Dubai and Las Vegas have in common. "When I first visited Dubai, it felt immediately like home. From the fountains, to the resorts, and the desert climate, it felt just like being in Vegas. I knew that Dubai was a special place. Both Vegas and Dubai are family-friendly tourist destinations. Nectar Bath Treats is the perfect fit for families and travelers looking for a one-of-a-kind experience."

ABOUT NECTAR BATH TREATS:

Nectar Bath Treats makes premium bath and body products for joyful self-care. Co-founded in 2015 by Tom Taicher, Nectar is committed to using simple, plant-based ingredients that are safe for even the most sensitive skin. Nectar aims to inspire positivity and happiness from bath and body treats that care for you and your family, to ingredients and processes that care for the planet, and business practices and environments that show employees respect and appreciation. Visit Nectar at one of their retail locations, or online at www.nectarusa.com .

