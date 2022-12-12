JinkoSolar's High-efficiency N-Type Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell Sets Our New Record with Maximum Conversion Efficiency of 26.4%

SHANGRAO, China, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has achieved a major technical breakthrough for its 182 mm high-efficiency N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell. JinkoSolar has once again set a new record, achieving a maximum solar conversion efficiency of 26.4% for its 182 mm and above large-size monocrystalline silicon TOPCon solar cell. This result has been independently confirmed by the National Institute of Metrology, China ("NIM").

JinkoSolar has built a globally competitive R&D team focused on advancing PV technology innovation and developing reliable implementation solutions. Through unremitting technical research efforts, the R&D team has developed bulk defect passivation technology, novel structure polysilicon contact, metal-silicon interface recombination restraint technology and other advanced technologies applicable to large-size solar cells to achieve a conversion efficiency of 26.4%, breaking the Company's previous record of 26.1% set in October.

Dr. Jin Hao, CTO of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. commented, "We are proud to have achieved another major breakthrough in the conversion efficiency of N-type TOPCon cells after just two months, once again laying down an important milestone in our N-type technology innovation efforts. Every breakthrough in laboratory efficiency further lays the foundation for our large-scale mass production. Based on our clear roadmap for further efficiency improvements and cost reductions, we are confident that we will continue to deliver increasingly efficient, reliable and cost-effective products and services to our customers, and we remain dedicated to leading the industry to achieve the goal of clean energy transition."

