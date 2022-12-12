San Francisco Bay University Students Place Highly in Prestigious Programming Event

SFBU students made up 1/3rd of the top 15 places

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Bay University students did exceptionally well in Region 6 at the IEEEXtreme programming event. IEEE has over 409,000 members in 160 different countries and is the world's largest organization for technical professionals. Its prestigious event - IEEEXtreme - is open to IEEE's 125,000+ student members. In the IEEEXtreme global challenge, teams of IEEE Student members compete against each other to solve a set of programming problems within a 24-hour time frame. Each team is advised by an IEEE member and often supported by an IEEE Student Branch.

IEEE SFBU participants with Dean of Engineering, Dr. Thawi Iwagoshi. (PRNewswire)

SFBU students comprised 1/3rd of the top 15 places in the competition. As the results showed, SFBU students are talented and driven, very passionate about what they do, and love a good challenge – precisely why these competitions are a good fit for our student body! They bring out the best in our students and help develop their problem-solving skills.

SFBU's Dean of Engineering, Dr. Thawi Iwagoshi, said this about the students' excellent results, "We believe that SFBU is a special place and we are very proud of the recognition our students have received."

Paul Choi, EVP of SFBU, also commented on the impressive performance, saying, "These outstanding achievements by some of our students reaffirm our belief that education is about learning for life. We design our programs to prepare students for leadership roles in industry or academia."

SFBU prides itself on having excellent engineering programs, and as a result, many top employers look to hire students from the university. Whether it's IEEEXtreme or day-to-day programming, SFBU students are among the most skilled and knowledgeable in the field. We hope these stories inspire other SFBU student programmers to participate in similar events and compete with the best coders worldwide.

SFBU would like to congratulate all the students who participated in the event and thank them for being part of this wonderful experience. We are proud of your achievements!

SFBU is a premier WASC/WSCUC-accredited, nonprofit university located in the San Francisco Bay Area/Silicon Valley. SFBU offers degree programs in computer science, engineering, technology, and management. Learn more at www.SFBU.edu .

San Francisco Bay University (PRNewswire)

