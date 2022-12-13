InventHelp Inventors Develop Digital Guestbook for Funeral Homes (CHK-272)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a safe way for guests to sign in at a funeral without the risk of spreading germs," said one of two inventors, from Lombard, Ill., "so we invented the P Y R ( PAY YOUR RESPECT). Our design would also allow guests to conveniently access the deceased person's online eulogy content, pictures, and other information."

The patent-pending invention provides a digital guestbook and app for funeral home applications. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use paper guestbooks and pens. As a result, it helps to promote safety, sanitation and social distancing during the current pandemic. It also ensures that the family is notified of a guest's arrival. The invention features an innovative design that is safe and easy to use so it is ideal for funeral home services.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

