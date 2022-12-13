Platform Science Adds Netradyne's AI-Powered Dash Cam App to Fleet Solutions Catalog

New camera collaboration featuring the Driver-i app offers fleets greater flexibility and a safer driving experience

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, and Netradyne, a leader in artificial intelligence ("AI") and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, today announced a new collaboration to offer Netradyne's Driver-i® solution in Platform Science's industry-leading marketplace of solutions. Powered by AI and edge computing, Netradyne's Driver-i is an advanced vision-based fleet safety camera platform built to reinforce good driving behavior. Platform Science's innovative transportation solutions make it easier for fleets to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles.

Platform Science Logo (PRNewswire)

"For Platform Science and its fleet customers, driver safety is paramount, which is why this new collaboration with Netradyne is so critical," said Joe Jumayao, VP of Business Development, Platform Science. "By adding Driver-i to our app marketplace of solutions, we're providing fleets with the ability to integrate a cutting-edge safety camera system and advanced vision features with other solutions in a unified, user-friendly platform while giving drivers a tool to self-coach to drive safer on our highways."

The Driver-i system can assess speed, traffic sign compliance, following distance, aggressive driving, distracted driving, and more. Driver-i alerts drivers of risky driving behavior by issuing a corrective alert in real-time, enabling fleets to better mitigate risks and reduce the likelihood of accidents. Because it analyzes 100% of drive time, Driver-i can recognize and reinforce proactive driving behaviors, keeping drivers engaged and aiding fleets in retaining their best drivers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Platform Science," said Adam Kahn, Chief Business Development Officer, Netradyne. "By integrating our platforms, we are saving our fleet customers time and streamlining their workflow."

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Platform Science was ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves, for both 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com

About Netradyne, Inc.

Netradyne harnesses the power of Computer Vision and Edge Computing to revolutionize the modern-day transportation ecosystem. Netradyne is an industry leader in fleet safety solutions, immediately improving driver behavior and fleet performance, setting the commercial vehicle driving standards. Netradyne collects and analyzes more data points and meaningful information than any other fleet safety organization so customers can improve retention, increase profitability, enhance safety, and enable end-to-end transparency. Organizations trust Netradyne to build a positive, safe, and driver-focused culture, so they can take their business to the next level.

Netradyne Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Platform Science; Netradyne