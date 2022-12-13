Skanska builds new premises for the Faculty of Arts in Gothenburg for approximately SEK 1.2 billion

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an agreement with Akademiska Hus to build new premises for the Faculty of Arts at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. The project includes new construction and remodeling of an existing house. The agreement is worth approximately SEK 1.2 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Skanska will build two new houses with a total area of 35,000 square meters. In addition, the existing building, Artisten, is being rebuilt to meet the needs of the future. The renovation covers approximately 11,000 square meters.

The project has high sustainability ambitions and the intention is to seek certification according to Miljöbyggnad, level gold, for new construction and level silver for the rebuild.

The project is part of the development of the Näckrosen university campus where the goal is to create a center for arts, humanities and culture.

Construction is planned to start in January 2023 and completion will take place in stages during the years 2025 - 2027.

